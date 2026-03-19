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Жилой квартал Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA

Benalmadena, Испания
от
$1,97 млн
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3
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ID: 39476
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1638396405
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Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

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  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benalmadena
  • Город
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Адрес
    Calle Oregano

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English English
We proudly present an intimate three-bedroom en-suite villa designed to capture breathtaking south-facing panoramic views. Contemporary architecture and thoughtful design ensure comfort, privacy and effortless living. The villa opens with an entrance hall featuring bespoke wardrobes and a staircase leading to the upper floor. On the ground floor, the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area flows seamlessly onto the covered terrace and infinity pool, creating a perfect connection between indoor comfort and outdoor serenity. This level also houses the laundry area, machine room, and storage, combining practicality with refined design. A subtle architectural twist on the upper floor enhances the views from every bedroom, making the most of the surrounding landscape. The upper floor hosts all three en-suite bedrooms: the master suite with a private terrace, and two guest suites sharing a joint terrace, offering panoramic vistas and tranquil outdoor space. The basement, located at street level, accommodates a one-car garage, independent from the main house. This villa combines three en-suite bedrooms, open-plan living, terraces, and an infinity pool, offering anelevated Costa del Sol lifestyle, also reflects refined elegance and serene comfort at every turn. Recognized as the Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol, Spain. Please contact the developer regarding the payment terms.

Местонахождение на карте

Benalmadena, Испания
Образование
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

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Жилой квартал Villa Fo Guang Shan - STUPA
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$1,97 млн
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