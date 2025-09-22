  1. Realting.com
  2. Кипр
  3. Никосия
  4. Резиденция Epoque

Резиденция Epoque

Лакатамия, Кипр
от
$305,398
НДС
BTC
3.6326497
ETH
190.4027030
USDT
301 942.3794670
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
8
ID: 32793
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 30.10.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Кипр
  • Район
    район Никосия
  • Город
    Никосия
  • Город
    Лакатамия

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2026
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    2

О комплексе

For sale 12 villas in Epoque Residences in Lakatamia, Nicosia

 

Epoque Residences is a contemporary residential complex located in the peaceful area of Lakatamia, combining elegant design with everyday comfort. The project consists of spacious 3- and 4-bedroom homes that blend modern architecture, high-quality finishes, and practical layouts designed for family living.

Each residence features open-plan interiors, large terraces, private gardens, and covered parking, creating a perfect balance between style and functionality. The buildings are thoughtfully positioned to maximize natural light and privacy, offering a calm and secure environment just minutes away from Nicosia’s main amenities, schools, and green spaces.

Epoque Residences represents the ideal choice for those seeking a modern home with a refined aesthetic, energy-efficient design, and a relaxed suburban atmosphere — all within easy reach of the city.

Местонахождение на карте

Лакатамия, Кипр
Досуг


Жилой комплекс Green Heaven
район Пафос, Кипр
от
$526,980
Жилой комплекс KONIA PANTHEA
Konia, Кипр
от
$679,766
Жилой комплекс 🏙️ MIRAL GARDENS — жилой комплекс в Пафосе (район Universal)
муниципалитет Пафос, Кипр
от
$232,737
Жилой комплекс Pliades Leaflet
Айя-Напа, Кипр
от
$1,74 млн
Жилой комплекс TERRA LIFE
муниципалитет Ларнака, Кипр
от
$142,216
Вы просматриваете
Резиденция Epoque
Лакатамия, Кипр
от
$305,398
НДС
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
Оставить заявку
Показать контакты
Закрыть
Пожалуйста, скажите продавцу, что Вы нашли это объявление на Realting.com
