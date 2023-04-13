Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

38 properties total found
Villa Villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,727,681
Villa 4 room villain Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 411 m² Number of floors 2
€ 958,535
Our project has 35 villas on an area of 26.000 m2 with its clean air, magnificent nature and…
Villa 6 room villain Izmit, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Izmit, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 227 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,057,500
The villas in the Akmesh area are the city of Kocaeli. On a landscaped area, 24 2-storey vil…
Villa 5 room villain Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 972,035
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 7 bath 510 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
Villa 4 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 681,980
The project is located between the two main roads connecting the two sides of Istanbul, E5…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 312 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,253,670
Bahçeşehir Easy access to Highway and Airport Social facilities
Villa 3 room villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Istanbul, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 982,050
Modern villas with a view of nature in Istanbul The villas are an elegant design with pract…
Villa 4 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 777,457
Modern villas surrounded by nature in Bakhchehir, Istanbul The project includes 5 + 1 resid…
Villa 2 room villain Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 818,188
Villas surrounded by nature in Istanbul Spacious horizontal architecture with minimal inter…
Villa 5 room villain Kurtkoey, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kurtkoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 183 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 659,500
Luxury villa of premium class 4 + 1 in SakaryaArea: Sakarya, Sapanja, Kirkpinar HassanpashaL…
Villa Villain Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
Villa Villa
Servetiye Karsi Mahalle, Turkey
600 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,526,600
Luxury villa in a unique suburban complex 8 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, Daml…
Villa 9 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 470 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,277,700
New luxury villa 7 + 2 in the center of the dynamic BeylikdüzüArea: Istanbul, Beilikyuju, De…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 263 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,868,600
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 257 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,549,600
Villa 4 + 1 in the prestigious new complex in Küçükçekmece IstanbulDistrict: Istanbul, Kyuch…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 353 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,549,700
Luxury villa 5 + 2 in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, MarmaraThe project consists of 64 …
Villa 6 room villain Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 311 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,611,900
Villa 5 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa 6 room villain Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 260 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,209,500
Villa 4 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 366 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,836,500
Villa 5 + 2 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa 5 room villain Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alibahadir Mahallesi, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 225 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,066,400
Villa 4 + 1 in a unique eco-complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beikoz, RivaThe project is lo…
Villa 6 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 572 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 2,797,100
Villa 5 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
Villa 5 room villain Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 533 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 2,238,800
Villa 4 + 1 in a luxurious new complex by the sea in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Beilikjuju, Sah…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Marmara Region, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
9 Number of rooms 7 bath 601 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,335,021
Luxury await you in the heart of nature and with only 54 minutes from Istanbul. Enjoy living…
Villa 3 room villain Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bozhane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
Price on request
A unique project, where you can enjoy your life in the center of Nature. Düşler Vadisi …
Villa 5 room villain Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Beylikduezue, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
€ 1,618,565
KALYON MARİNA VİLLALARI Brief Skidmore Owings and Merrill, one of the world’s le…
Villa 4 room villain Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Sapanca, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Villa 4 room villain Basiskele, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Basiskele, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenshipin Izmit, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Residence and citizenship
Izmit, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 999,000
Villa 5 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenshipin Sancaktepe, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Sancaktepe, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 340 m²
€ 1,227,563
Built with 20 years of international experience and a superior-quality construction perspect…

