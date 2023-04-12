UAE
Clear all
11 489 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Castle 9 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
9 bath
1 088 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Aladdin Palace, a ten-minute walk from the land of Legends (suitable for obtaining citize…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment of your dreams in. Gazipasha on the main street. To the sea with beaches 800 …
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
[EN/RU] 2 bedroom , 1 living room, separated kitchen, pool, in a complex, dis…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 192,000
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far fro…
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
1 Floor
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1 Floor
€ 115,500
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
7/15 Floor
€ 53,000
We present to your attention a new modern complex, the construction of which began in the Me…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
We present to your attention a new premium complex — class in the prestigious Oba area. The …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 bath
47 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We present to your attention a new cozy complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Locate…
1 room apartment
Yaylali, Turkey
1 bath
55 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 137,500
Cozy 5-storey complex 350 meters from the sea in the Mahmutlar area. The new low-rise resid…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
340 m²
3 Floor
€ 670,000
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
1 Floor
€ 148,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
