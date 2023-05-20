Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house in Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 536,959
LocationRawai is a peaceful and romantic retreat on the island of Phuket. Isolated from the …
4 room house in Ban Kata, Thailand
4 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 671,873
LocationRawai is a peaceful and romantic retreat on the island of Phuket. Isolated from the …
3 room house in Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 497,834
LocationRawai is a peaceful and romantic retreat on the island of Phuket. Isolated from the …
3 room house in Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,021,976
3 room house in Ban Kata, Thailand
3 room house
Ban Kata, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 364,269
LocationRawai is a peaceful and romantic retreat on the island of Phuket. Isolated from the …
1 room studio apartment in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 69,667
1 room apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 55,263
The Muve Bangna is a luxurious condominium facility located in the heart of Bang Na, Bangkok…
1 room studio apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 49,065
2 room apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
2 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 22
€ 176,346
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI develop…
1 room apartment in Bangkok, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bangkok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 22
€ 97,275
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI develop…
3 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 320,212
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
2 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 142,346
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 266,137
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 120,825
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Villa 6 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 640 m²
€ 1,051,968
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Villa 5 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 665 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,435,258
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
Villa 4 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
3 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
3 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 522,207
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 143,769
1 room studio apartment in Ban Kata, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Ban Kata, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 111,356
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
Villa 4 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,014,092
Villa 4 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,149,634
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 978,290
1 room studio apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 143,818
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
2 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
2 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 274,881
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 161,219
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.…
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 100,452
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.…
1 room apartment in Phuket, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 101,487
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 406,129
Villa 3 room villa in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,530

About Thailand

Thailand, also known as the kingdom of Thailand is a Southeast Asian country well known for being a popular tourist destination. While Bangkok is the capital of Thailand, there are many other popular cities including Phuket, Pattaya, among others.

Thailand is popular for its rich culture, history, and traditions. It also attracts a lot of tourists just for the culinary experience that it offers. It is the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia with the key sectors being tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing. Thailand has a lot to offer when it comes to tourism including long coastlines, beautiful beaches, islands, adventure activities, national parks, and much more. The country mostly experiences a warm climate throughout the year making it perfect for tourism. There are many famous attractions in Thailand including but not limited to the floating market in Pattaya, Ko Samui beach, among others.

Real estate investment

With a rapidly growing economy, Thailand is also an excellent choice if you are considering to invest in real estate properties. However, there are a few restrictions when it comes to non-citizens owning land within the country. This can be overcome by using a limited company or through a leasehold. By choosing a trustworthy real estate agent, you can easily get the paperwork started for owning your own property in Thailand.

The country is also famously known for its hospitality and culture. This makes it a perfect destination if you want to move permanently. From luxury apartments, houses, villas, beachfront properties, and much more, Thailand has a lot to offer when it comes to property for sale within the country. Property in Thailand in most regions is quite affordable and cheap compared to other developed nations around the world. This makes it a prime choice for investment that can give you lucrative returns in the long run. Whether you are a seasoned investor or looking to be a homeowner, Thailand has something for everyone when it comes to real estate.

