Houses for sale in Latvia

3 room house in Bernati, Latvia
3 room house
Bernati, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 600,000
3 room house in Mazgriva, Latvia
3 room house
Mazgriva, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 209,000
9 room house in Ventspils, Latvia
9 room house
Ventspils, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 374 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 270,000
Villa 5 room villa in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 5 room villa
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 004 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 2,700,000
2 room house in Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
2 room house
Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 197,900
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 180,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lacisi, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa
Lacisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 595,000
2 room house in Padure, Latvia
2 room house
Padure, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 195,000
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
€ 600,000
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 530,000
House in Pastende, Latvia
House
Pastende, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 350,000
3 room house in Liberi, Latvia
3 room house
Liberi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€ 432,000
3 room house in Amata, Latvia
3 room house
Amata, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 590,000
Villa 3 room villa in Amata, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa
Amata, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 580,000
5 room house in Mucenieki, Latvia
5 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 714 m²
€ 950,000
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 275,000
3 room house in Skulte, Latvia
3 room house
Skulte, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
€ 210,000
2 room house in Podnieki, Latvia
2 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 394,800
3 room house in Bukupe, Latvia
3 room house
Bukupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
€ 250,000
3 room house in Kadaga, Latvia
3 room house
Kadaga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 262,800
7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 506 m²
€ 1,500,000
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 30
Area 1 492 m²
€ 3,900,000
6 room house in Langstini, Latvia
6 room house
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
€ 400,000
3 room house in Mucenieki, Latvia
3 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
€ 295,000
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
€ 1,700,000
3 room house in Riga, Latvia
3 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€ 845,000
4 room house in Straume, Latvia
4 room house
Straume, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 55,000
3 room house in Pinki, Latvia
3 room house
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
€ 545,000
2 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€ 169,000
2 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
€ 360,000

