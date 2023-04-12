UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Region of Crete, Greece
Apartment
Clear all
167 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 515,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 90 square meters on the island of Crete at the…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 111 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the secon…
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
131 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 131 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the groun…
4 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
290 m²
€ 420,000
2 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
1 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms
468 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
1 room apartment
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 bath
€ 90,000
Property Code: 3-1172 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Agios Dimitrios for €90.000 . This 3…
1 room apartment
rotonta, Greece
1 bath
2 Floor
€ 95,000
Property Code: 3-1170 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Rotonta for €95.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
106 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
106 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 390,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
106 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
106 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
106 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 360,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
106 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
4 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
For saleDuplex of 290 sq.meters in Crete The owners will be leaving the furniture with the s…
1 room apartment
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 140,000
Recently renovated first floor apartment, available for sale in the beautiful and picturesqu…
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
Newly built apartment, of excellent construction, available for sale, in a quiet area of Ret…
1 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 92,000
FOR SALE exclusive semi-basement apartment with a total surface area of 50 sq.m. It consists…
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
An fully renovated modern apartment with two bedrooms is available for sale in Chania Crete.…
2 room apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
3 room apartment
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 180,000
Panormo is a seaside village that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. It a…
