Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Peloponnese Region
Villas
Villas for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
8
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
5
2
220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
1
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
5
4
234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
8
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
9
3
3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
7
6
2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
10
7
675 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
5
3
245 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Sotirian, Greece
4
1
186 m²
1
Villa for sale in Archontiko, Avia of Messinia for 1.700.000€ (Listing No W4105). Another pr…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
4
4
600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with under construction, with under construction, sea view, detached house, swimming pool, ancient theater, beach, near athens, peloponnese
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
6
3
1
This exceptional property with a magical view is located on the slope of Nea Epidaurus and j…
€185,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
11
5
1 100 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1
1 120 m²
1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kineta, Greece
2
1
120 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
5
3
200 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Saint Emilian, Greece
6
2
292 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
2
1
378 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
2
210 m²
1
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Bottom Carvel, Greece
6
2
484 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Perachora, Greece
1
500 m²
1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
6
4
1 000 m²
1
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
8
5
380 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Emilian, Greece
8
4
650 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Laliotis, Greece
5
4
384 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€750,000
1
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Douroufi, Greece
6
5
270 m²
1
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
€1,29M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
1
350 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Portocheli, Greece
11
4
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Douroufi, Greece
6
4
248 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
6
1
250 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€640,000
Recommend
Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
