Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
20
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
12
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
12
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
10
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
8
Corinth
7
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
6
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
60 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kineta, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Villa for sale in Attica, Kineta, total area of 234 sq.m, (134 sq.m. ground floor + 100 sq.m…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
Villa 4 room villa in Koroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Koroni, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Vacation home. This stunning home is located upon a beautiful, serene hill in Koroni, on a p…
€1,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale, a luxury villa of three levels, 460 m2 in total, on a plot of 4000m2. This beautif…
€1,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sotirian, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sotirian, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Archontiko, Avia of Messinia for 1.700.000€ (Listing No W4105). Another pr…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Kineta, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Kineta, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Property Code: 1353 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 levels Megar…
€6,50M
Villa 4 room villa with under construction, with under construction, sea view, detached house, swimming pool, ancient theater, beach, near athens, peloponnese in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with under construction, with under construction, sea view, detached house, swimming pool, ancient theater, beach, near athens, peloponnese
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property with a magical view is located on the slope of Nea Epidaurus and j…
€185,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 1120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kineta, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. consists of one bedroom, living roo…
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Bottom Carvel, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio in Perachora, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
€3,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Douroufi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
€1,29M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
€750,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Douroufi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€990,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Figs, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Figs, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€640,000

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir