Residential properties for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

Helsinki sub-region
119
Porin seutukunta
90
Lahden seutukunta
61
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta
57
Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
56
Kotka
48
Kouvolan seutukunta
44
Porvoon seutukunta
41
1 282 properties total found
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
€ 24,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, o…
Apartmentin Vaajakoski, Finland
Apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
€ 34,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Maenttae, Finland
Apartment
Maenttae, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Män…
Apartmentin Viiala, Finland
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
€ 21,250
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Four bedroom apartment in Aka…
Apartmentin Keltti, Finland
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 23,997
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartmentin Haapajaervi, Finland
Apartment
Haapajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Haap…
Apartmentin Komsi, Finland
Apartment
Komsi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kur…
Cottagein Kangasniemi, Finland
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Townhousein Naarajaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Townhousein Keitele, Finland
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
Housein Kihnioe, Finland
House
Kihnioe, Finland
€ 28,000
Apartmentin Imatra, Finland
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
€ 31,056
Apartmentin Toijala, Finland
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
€ 24,286
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 9,500
Apartmentin Hartola, Finland
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
€ 17,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Hartola,…
Apartmentin Vaeraelae, Finland
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
€ 25,186
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartmentin Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
€ 22,468
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartmentin Porin seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Pori, an i…
Apartmentin Ylivieska, Finland
Apartment
Ylivieska, Finland
Price on request
Cottagein Ii, Finland
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Ahola, Finland
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartmentin Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
€ 32,295
Apartmentin Lapinlahti, Finland
Apartment
Lapinlahti, Finland
€ 25,221
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lapi…
Cottagein Mervi, Finland
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Pihlava, Finland
Apartment
Pihlava, Finland
€ 17,114
Apartmentin Pieksaemaeki, Finland
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
€ 24,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Townhousein Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Townhouse
Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, 3…

Properties features in Mainland Finland, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
