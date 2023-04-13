Finland
Finland
Mainland Finland
Residential properties for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland
Helsinki sub-region
119
Porin seutukunta
90
Lahden seutukunta
61
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta
57
Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
56
Kotka
48
Kouvolan seutukunta
44
Porvoon seutukunta
41
Joensuun seutukunta
38
Pori
36
Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta
35
Varkauden seutukunta
35
Imatran seutukunta
34
Porvoo
34
Tampereen seutukunta
34
Ylae-Savon seutukunta
33
Helsinki
32
Raahen seutukunta
32
Pieksaemaeen seutukunta
31
Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
29
Show more
Show less
Clear all
1 282 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
€ 24,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, o…
Apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
€ 34,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartment
Maenttae, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Män…
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
€ 21,250
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Four bedroom apartment in Aka…
Apartment
Keltti, Finland
€ 23,997
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Haapajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Haap…
Apartment
Komsi, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Kur…
Cottage
Kangasniemi, Finland
€ 38,000
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 32,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Townhouse
Naarajaervi, Finland
€ 32,000
Townhouse
Keitele, Finland
€ 15,000
House
Kihnioe, Finland
€ 28,000
Apartment
Imatra, Finland
€ 31,056
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
€ 24,286
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 9,500
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
€ 17,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Hartola,…
Apartment
Vaeraelae, Finland
€ 25,186
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kouv…
Apartment
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
€ 22,468
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kotk…
Apartment
Porin seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Pori, an i…
Apartment
Ylivieska, Finland
Price on request
Cottage
Ii, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
€ 32,295
Apartment
Lapinlahti, Finland
€ 25,221
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lapi…
Cottage
Mervi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Pihlava, Finland
€ 17,114
Apartment
Pieksaemaeki, Finland
€ 24,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
Townhouse
Rautjaerven Asemanseutu, Finland
Price on request
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, 3…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
