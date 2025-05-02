Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Loviisa sub-region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Loviisa sub-region, Finland

Loviisa
17
18 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tullisilta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tullisilta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,439
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Garnison, Finland
3 bedroom house
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Koskenkyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Koskenkyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Garnison, Finland
4 bedroom house
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$191,057
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loviisa, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$278,624
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Garnison, Finland
3 bedroom house
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,174
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,431
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,757
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Etelaharju, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Etelaharju, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,383
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tesjoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tesjoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Koskenkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Koskenkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$266,114
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Koskenkyla, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Koskenkyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Tesjoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tesjoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,148
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Torpparinmaki, Finland
2 bedroom house
Torpparinmaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,214
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tesjoki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tesjoki, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$305,918
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$261,565
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Loviisa sub-region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Loviisa sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
