Residential properties for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

68 properties total found
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 18,913
Lot 7061. On sale is a house in a village on the banks of the Belaya River. The walls are er…
Housein Kalienkavicy, Belarus
House
Kalienkavicy, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,053
House for sale in ag. Kalenkovichi. Brest region, Kamenetsky district.   Total area 43 …
2 room apartmentin Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 14,410
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment in the very center of d. Oberovshchina on the street Perv…
1 room apartmentin Vidamlia, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vidamlia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,509
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Vidomlya, st. School, 1975, 2/2 panel, 34.6 / 33.3 / 17.2 / 6.6, …
1 room apartmentin Kamieniuki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 14,320
Housein Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
145 m²
€ 104,472
3 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 23,326
LOT 6987. Urgent sale! Three-room apartment for sale on the second floor of a 5-story brick …
1 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,040
1 bedroom apartment, g. High, st. Builders, 1980 pp., 5/5 brick, 33.8 / 33.8 / 18.5 / 7.0, s…
Housein Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 121,583
Lot 6904. Cozy wooden houses for an unforgettable vacation in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The hou…
Housein Kalienkavicy, Belarus
House
Kalienkavicy, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,503
House for sale in Kamenets district, ag. Kalenkovichi. Total area 43 / 17.3 / 8, 2 rooms. Pl…
2 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,310
Housein Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
115 m²
€ 45,931
Apartmentin Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 13,960
Apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
Apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
34 m²
€ 9,006
Housein Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navickavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 4,953
2 room apartmentin Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,012
1 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,727
1 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,006
Lot 6681. For sale a dedicated apartment in a brick house in the center of. High. The apartm…
Housein Vysokaye, Belarus
House
Vysokaye, Belarus
194 m²
€ 64,574
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a brick residential bu…
Housein Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Voucynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 19,363
Lot 3346. Stone house for 4 living rooms in the Kamenets district. Blood is a metal tile, wa…
1 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,860
1 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenets, st. Brest, 1980 bp, 5/5 bricks, 42.4 / 39.3 / 22.6 / 7.4, …
5 room housein Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 room house
Kamyanyets, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 324,222
Lot 6394. Looking for a good investment in tourism that is not affected by external factors?…
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,106
Part 6392. House in the village of Kamieniecki ( Belovezhskaya Pushcha district ). House - w…
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 13,960
Lot 6389. A box of a residential one-story house of 10x10 m in a picturesque place near Belo…
Apartmentin Kamieniuki, Belarus
Apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
71 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 6,304
Share ( 161/1000 ) in a three-room apartment, ag. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1978, brick …
2 room apartmentin Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,211
We offer the purchase of a 2-room apartment in the very center of. Oberovshchina at Pervomai…
Housein Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 62,143
Lot 6342. Want a great house in the protected places of Belarus? This option is for you. It …
Housein Minkavicy, Belarus
House
Minkavicy, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,761
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you don't pay the agency a commission! We off…
Housein Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 180,123
Lot 6221. Attention! A unique offer! Sale in connection with moving to another country. The …
Housein Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 5,404
Part 6108. Do you need a home in the area and excellent infrastructure and transport connect…

Properties features in Kamenets District, Belarus

