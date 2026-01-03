  1. Realting.com
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
The year of construction 2025
About the project A unique Dream Homes 4 You bungalow complex, where luxury and comfort are combined with a modern lifestyle. This project is inspired by the idea of creating the perfect space for living and relaxing in the neighborhood of Yenibogazici, offering you not just a home, but a…
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$830,158
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
THE NEW HEART OF YENIBOGAZICI The Richmond park project is a Luxury Boutique Collection of Villas with an ethos of privacy and exclusivity. Designed in the Mediterranean Villa style, no one villa overlooks another. Located in Yenibogazici area /Famagusta in 1000 m away from sandy beaches…
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
