  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  4. New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

apartments
4
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Show all Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$968,349
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in Modern Style with Panoramic ViewsThis unique villa combines architectural elegance, premium materials and thoughtful details, creating the perfect living space.Space and EleganceTotal area of the villa - 200 m2Spacious plot of 500 m2 with landscape design and automatic irr…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$943,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4*7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea -…
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$339,756
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4* 7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea …
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
On the map
Realting.com
Go