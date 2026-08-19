  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Kyrenia
  4. New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

;
apartments
19
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Show all Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain viewsLocation: Lapta400 meters to the seaPanoramic views of the sea and mountainsDirect access to the promenade with a length of 5 km10km to KyreniaAbout the projectAlpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a pic…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Show all Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Finishing options Finished
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach. The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
Agency
Justreal
Leave a request
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Show all Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–115 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 115.0
106,614 – 257,063
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Show all Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
919
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go