New build Houses and Villas in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
2
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
5
Girne Belediyesi
7
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
Search for new buildings
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–115 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 115.0
105,119 – 253,460
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,129
Karaoglanolu Villas is an exclusive offer for those who dream of modern accommodation on the beautiful island of Cyprus. This unique complex consists of only 6 turnkey villas, offering a high level of comfort and accessibility to all necessary amenities. Located in a lively area, close to re…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$523,074
Number of floors 2
PAYMENT PLAN 60%DOWN PAYMENT 40%INTEREST FREE INSTALLMENTS IN 48 MONTHS
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
OneOne
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$784,679
Finishing options Finished
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
Agency
GP real estate
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$573,783
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 390 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to become the owner of a luxurious 3-room villa with a private pool just 400 meters from the sea!About the project🏡 THE ONE is an exclusive complex of 19 residences located in the prestigious area of East …
Agency
GP real estate
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,857
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Sea & Hills Villas, an exclusive real estate development nestled in the heart of Esentepe, offering unparalleled luxury and serenity. Situated within a short distance to an array of amenities including restaurants, shops, pharmacies, Esentepe village, and breathtaking beaches, Sea…
Agency
Lux home cyprus
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Finishing options Finished
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach. The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
Agency
Justreal
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Exclusive residential complex with villas and bungalows at the price of an apartment (in Esentepe)About the project:The complex consists of 20 unique villas and bungalows located on a natural hill, which provides stunning views and privacy. The villas on the second line are higher than the b…
Agency
GP real estate
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,682
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center. Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center! The project, which draws attention with…
Agency
Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain viewsLocation: Lapta400 meters to the seaPanoramic views of the sea and mountainsDirect access to the promenade with a length of 5 km10km to KyreniaAbout the projectAlpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a pic…
Agency
GP real estate
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
1,021
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,359
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Akol Marine - 24 villas by the seaLocation: Yeni Erenkoy45 minutes to Iskele60 minutes to Famagusta60 minutes to Ercan Airport80 minutes to KyreniaAbout the projectAkol Marine is a collection of 24 exclusive twin villas with panoramic sea views. The project is located next to the marina, pri…
Agency
GP real estate
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,93M
Finishing options Finished
The main advantages of Villa Bella:Excellent location: The villa is located only 1500 meters from the sea, which makes it an ideal place for beach lovers and active lifestyle. Bellapais is a quiet and picturesque village, but it is in close proximity to the vibrant city of Kyrenia, where you…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$594,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A seaside cottage complex of 20 villas! Detached 4+1 villas with private pools. The project is located just 50 meters from the sea and the new municipal beach in the Karşıyaka area (the BEST area for INVESTMENT today!). Each villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen, and a spacio…
Agency
North Symbol
