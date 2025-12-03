  1. Realting.com
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
1,007
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Finishing options Finished
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach. The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
Agency
Justreal
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,129
Karaoglanolu Villas is an exclusive offer for those who dream of modern accommodation on the beautiful island of Cyprus. This unique complex consists of only 6 turnkey villas, offering a high level of comfort and accessibility to all necessary amenities. Located in a lively area, close to re…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$784,679
Finishing options Finished
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,93M
Finishing options Finished
The main advantages of Villa Bella:Excellent location: The villa is located only 1500 meters from the sea, which makes it an ideal place for beach lovers and active lifestyle. Bellapais is a quiet and picturesque village, but it is in close proximity to the vibrant city of Kyrenia, where you…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain viewsLocation: Lapta400 meters to the seaPanoramic views of the sea and mountainsDirect access to the promenade with a length of 5 km10km to KyreniaAbout the projectAlpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a pic…
Agency
GP real estate
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–115 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 115.0
104,188 – 251,215
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
