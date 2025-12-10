  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$594,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A seaside cottage complex of 20 villas! Detached 4+1 villas with private pools. The project is located just 50 meters from the sea and the new municipal beach in the Karşıyaka area (the BEST area for INVESTMENT today!). Each villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen, and a spacio…
Agency
North Symbol
Agency
North Symbol
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,682
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center. Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center! The project, which draws attention with…
Agency
Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$523,074
Number of floors 2
PAYMENT PLAN 60%DOWN PAYMENT 40%INTEREST FREE INSTALLMENTS IN 48 MONTHS
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
OneOne
