  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

apartments
31
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Show all Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,53M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 381 m²
1 real estate property 1
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integration with the surrounding natural beauty. Key Features: Prime Location: Cliffside location with stunning 270-degree sea views. Exclusive Villas: 8 front-row villas appear to float on…
Agency
Massar Vadi Real Estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go