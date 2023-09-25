  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Exquisite

Exquisite

Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€415,565
;
7 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center.
Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center!
The project, which draws attention with its carefully designed landscaping, traditional yellow stone architecture of Cyprus, private beach, 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and children's playground, allows you to have a dreamlike experience without moving away from the city. knows.
18 hotels, restaurants, cafes, 3 pharmacies, 4 schools, health centers, markets and more are waiting for you within walking distance of the project. So you can benefit from all the advantages of being in the city.
Lounge
The project, where unique mountain and sea views meet, includes indoor and outdoor pool options as well as a private beach.
Have a barbecue with your loved ones on the terrace, enjoy the sea breeze on the balcony in front of your living room, or feel the sun on your skin in the garden.

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
30
New building location
Karavas, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of villa Exquisite

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Proekt Gavayi Na Severnom Kipre
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€85,000
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€412,191
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€216,000
Villa Boaztepe
Acheritou, Northern Cyprus
from
€371,881
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€422,871
You are viewing
Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
€415,565
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€737,452
Area 270 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-675   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 270 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€422,871
Area 250 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 250 m2  4+1 - 240 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Kyrenia The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.  
Villa SKAZOChNYE VILLY V OKRUZhENII PRIRODY
Villa SKAZOChNYE VILLY V OKRUZhENII PRIRODY
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from
€175,000
INDIRECT INDIRUSTRY SCALE A new unusual villa complex is being built in the Alsanjak area. The project is located 1 km south of the center of Alsanzhak, surrounded by forests. Those. near all necessary infrastructure, and at the same time surrounded by nature. Kyrenia is only 5 km away, which can be quickly reached by a wide motorway. LOCATION:  📍 Sandy Beach – 1 km  📍 Private school – 300 m  📍 5-star hotel with casino – 700 m  📍 Restaurants and cafes – 500 m INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:  🔆 Pool 250 m2  🔆 Cafe  🔆 Bar  🔆 Landscaping  The complex has 12 townhouses with 2 bedrooms and 20 villas with 3 bedrooms.  SPECIFICATION:  ✅ Green materials from bricks to paints  ✅ Double glazed windows and aluminum frame  ✅ Thick-washed facades  ✅ Suspension ceilings and built-in lamps  ✅ Laminate, marble or ceramic floors  ✅ Akrilux Kitchen Cabinets  ✅ Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms  ✅ Solar water heating  ✅ Central heating system  ✅ Closed garage  ✅ Infrastructure for television, internet, telephone VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS: TYPE A Villa 3 + 1 ( 175 m2 ) - from 285 000 £ TYPE B Villa 3 + 1 ( 175 m2 ) - from 275 000 £ TYPE C Townhouse 2 + 1 ( 115 m2 ) - from 175 000 £ DATE OF CONSTRUCTION:  August 2022 – July 2024.
Realting.com
Go