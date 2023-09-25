A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center.
Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center!
The project, which draws attention with its carefully designed landscaping, traditional yellow stone architecture of Cyprus, private beach, 2 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna and children's playground, allows you to have a dreamlike experience without moving away from the city. knows.
18 hotels, restaurants, cafes, 3 pharmacies, 4 schools, health centers, markets and more are waiting for you within walking distance of the project. So you can benefit from all the advantages of being in the city.
The project, where unique mountain and sea views meet, includes indoor and outdoor pool options as well as a private beach.
Have a barbecue with your loved ones on the terrace, enjoy the sea breeze on the balcony in front of your living room, or feel the sun on your skin in the garden.