  Northern Cyprus
  Gazimağusa District
  New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Tatlisu Belediyesi
Yenibogazici Belediyesi
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Villa RICHMOND PARK
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$830,158
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
THE NEW HEART OF YENIBOGAZICI The Richmond park project is a Luxury Boutique Collection of Villas with an ethos of privacy and exclusivity. Designed in the Mediterranean Villa style, no one villa overlooks another. Located in Yenibogazici area /Famagusta in 1000 m away from sandy beaches…
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
The year of construction 2025
About the project A unique Dream Homes 4 You bungalow complex, where luxury and comfort are combined with a modern lifestyle. This project is inspired by the idea of creating the perfect space for living and relaxing in the neighborhood of Yenibogazici, offering you not just a home, but a…
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,53M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 381 m²
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integration with the surrounding natural beauty. Key Features: Prime Location: Cliffside location with stunning 270-degree sea views. Exclusive Villas: 8 front-row villas appear to float on…
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,857
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Sea & Hills Villas, an exclusive real estate development nestled in the heart of Esentepe, offering unparalleled luxury and serenity. Situated within a short distance to an array of amenities including restaurants, shops, pharmacies, Esentepe village, and breathtaking beaches, Sea…
