Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,857
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Sea & Hills Villas, an exclusive real estate development nestled in the heart of Esentepe, offering unparalleled luxury and serenity. Situated within a short distance to an array of amenities including restaurants, shops, pharmacies, Esentepe village, and breathtaking beaches, Sea…
Lux home cyprus
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Exclusive residential complex with villas and bungalows at the price of an apartment (in Esentepe)About the project:The complex consists of 20 unique villas and bungalows located on a natural hill, which provides stunning views and privacy. The villas on the second line are higher than the b…
GP real estate
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$573,783
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 390 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to become the owner of a luxurious 3-room villa with a private pool just 400 meters from the sea!About the project🏡 THE ONE is an exclusive complex of 19 residences located in the prestigious area of East …
GP real estate
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,359
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Akol Marine - 24 villas by the seaLocation: Yeni Erenkoy45 minutes to Iskele60 minutes to Famagusta60 minutes to Ercan Airport80 minutes to KyreniaAbout the projectAkol Marine is a collection of 24 exclusive twin villas with panoramic sea views. The project is located next to the marina, pri…
GP real estate
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
GP real estate
