  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. New houses

New build Houses and Villas in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
5
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$339,756
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4* 7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea …
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Show all Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Villa Fully furnished 5-bedroom villa 200 m² 150 meters from the beach.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,643
Finishing options Finished
A separate certificate of ownership (title) is ready. There are no restrictions on the purchase and registration of 100% ownership for foreigners, unlike all neighboring complexes on this coast. This is a rare opportunity to buy a fully finished house by the sea with clean documents an…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Villa A cozy dream home in Boaz
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,424
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Your cozy dream house in picturesque Boise! ​​ We present a unique project of three private villas in one of the most picturesque regions of the Northern Cyprus. This project combines scope, comfort and amazing location. Key advantages: Spacious villas with a thought -out layout: - Re…
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Show all Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,416
Finishing options Finished
Silver Pearls Specifications Entrance hall Living room Luxury fitted kitchen  Dining room Stair cases 1 bedroom on Ground floor 1 Wc/Bathroom on Ground floor 2 bedrooms on First floor 1 Wc/Bathroom on First floor …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Show all Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$968,349
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in Modern Style with Panoramic ViewsThis unique villa combines architectural elegance, premium materials and thoughtful details, creating the perfect living space.Space and EleganceTotal area of the villa - 200 m2Spacious plot of 500 m2 with landscape design and automatic irr…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Show all Villa Bogaz Vista
Villa Bogaz Vista
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$538,945
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$943,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4*7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea -…
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Show all Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,150
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 53–75 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Four Vision development was established in 2017 by 4 family companies operating in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for more than 30 years in the construction sector The aim of starting the road is to produce more distinguished housing projects on the island of Cyprus by combining 4 c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.0
150,525
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
236,250
Developer
Recaioğlu Group
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go