  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. GATE Realty

GATE Realty

Montenegro, Budva
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Website
Website
gate-realty.co
We are on social networks
About the agency

       We are the REGISTERED REAL ESTATE AGENCY in Montenegro that provides a full range of services at all stages of the property purchase process in Montenegro. Our database includes more than 400 properties, and cooperation with reliable lawyers, accountants and renovation and furnishing specialists provides the client with confidence in every step.

    Our company’s team offers a wide selection of real estate and high-quality advice at all stages of the purchase process. We accompany the transaction from start to finish and are always there to help and resolve all issues. We carefully check all documents related to the object so that you do not have any doubts or problems. We also ensure the financial purity of the transaction and accompany you until you receive the keys. Regardless of the payment method, we provide advice and help with the coordination of all financial issues. 

       Our goal is your peace of mind and complete trust in us. We will do everything possible to make your purchase of real estate a comfortable and easy process. Trust us with your wishes and expectations, and we will help you realize your dream of owning your own home.

Services

SALE OF REAL ESTATE

  • We will select real estate that matches your request: villas, apartments, land plots. The pool has exclusive options that you won't see advertised. We sell both secondary real estate and real estate from developers. Due to the complexity of the market, we know the nuances of the properties being sold (from problematic documents to unreliable developers) - we can recommend which real estate is best to pay attention to.

MANAGEMENT

  • We take control of the properties we sell, since we work with liquid real estate, which will then be easier to rent out or resell. We take care of your property from A to Z. Renting, contact with tenants throughout the entire rental period and control of payment of utility and tax payments. 

FURNISHING/REPAIR

  • If you want to invest money in a property in Montenegro and purchase a property from the Developer, we will be happy to help you make repairs and furnish it if necessary. We work with trusted contractors whom we can confidently recommend. Our partners meet deadlines, work efficiently, quickly and at an affordable price.

LEGAL SUPPORT

  • We accompany the client at all stages of the transaction from checking documents before the transaction, at the notary office during the transaction and help with the payment of taxes after the transaction. We work with experienced local legal and accounting firms who know all the nuances of the Montenegrin market. We help you obtain a residence permit in Montenegro, open a company, open an account in banks in Montenegro.
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 13:11
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 19:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 19:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 19:00
Thursday
09:00 - 19:00
Friday
09:00 - 19:00
Saturday
09:00 - 16:00
Sunday
Day off
My partners
1 developer 1 agent
Our agents in Montenegro
Elena Gorodnichaia
Elena Gorodnichaia
345 properties
Agencies nearby
PRO Silver
CRASSULA Estate
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2022
Residential property 324 Сommercial property 4 Long-term rental 108 Short-term rental 6 Lands 35
CRASSULA Estate – real estate agency in the heart of Budva! We are ready to assist you in finding the perfect property for your living or investment needs. Our goal is to provide you with a seamless and stress-free experience. CRASSULA Estate is here to guide you every step of the way. …
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Montenegro Prospects
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2005
"Montenegro Prospects” is a local agency in successful partnerships with our clients since 2004. We are able to offer services in English, Russian, German and Italian language through our three offices.  Our team provides daily updates and listings and the portfolio of properties is on…
Leave a request
ES35.com
Montenegro, Budva
Residential property 73 Сommercial property 2 Lands 4
ES35.com - A portal to a new life in the Balkans! ES35 real estate platform is great tool for both: those who try to sell real estate or rent out their propery and those who wants to buy a house, apartment, land or business premises as well as those who are searching for a best properies …
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Vector Estate Montenegro
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 431 Сommercial property 20 Lands 17
Vector Estate Montenegro was founded in 2006 and is a team of professionals, the experience of each employee is at least 7 years of practical work in the territory of the Republic of Montenegro in the field of real estate, legal issues, and the tourism industry. Our company implements a numb…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Montenegro, Bar
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 569 Сommercial property 23 Lands 24
D.O.O. Montbel is a cohesive team of professionals. We provide a highly individual approach and an impressive amount of bonuses for every single client. We are located in the Republic of Montenegro, from where we monitor the real estate market. The fact that we are working directly with the …
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go