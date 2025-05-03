GATE Realty

About the agency

We are the REGISTERED REAL ESTATE AGENCY in Montenegro that provides a full range of services at all stages of the property purchase process in Montenegro. Our database includes more than 400 properties, and cooperation with reliable lawyers, accountants and renovation and furnishing specialists provides the client with confidence in every step.

Our company’s team offers a wide selection of real estate and high-quality advice at all stages of the purchase process. We accompany the transaction from start to finish and are always there to help and resolve all issues. We carefully check all documents related to the object so that you do not have any doubts or problems. We also ensure the financial purity of the transaction and accompany you until you receive the keys. Regardless of the payment method, we provide advice and help with the coordination of all financial issues.

Our goal is your peace of mind and complete trust in us. We will do everything possible to make your purchase of real estate a comfortable and easy process. Trust us with your wishes and expectations, and we will help you realize your dream of owning your own home.