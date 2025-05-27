Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
13
Prcanj
68
Dobrota
53
Kotor
35
21 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Villa 6 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 339 m²
Modern villa with panoramic sea views, 339m2 - Morinj. Ground floor - kitchen, billiard roo…
$727,991
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
A new, fully furnished villa of class " suite " in Stoliva. The villa is on the first line b…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
$1,90M
Villa in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 1 000 m²
Modern designer villa with sea view Krimovici, Kotor. 1000 m2 on a plot of 1150 m2 In tota…
$2,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a modern villa of 360 square meters with a rooftop pool in the Kotor villa…
$762,177
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dub, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
$705,408
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of the Bay, the village of Morin Villanapoliniolinimor, located
$729,133
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For Sale. Luxury Villa in the Bay of Kotor. A modern residence with high-end finishes, ex…
$2,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
We offer for sale a luxury residence located in the heart of Montenegro’s stunning Bay of Ko…
$1,26M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Stoliv, Boka Kotorska Bay. Luxury villa 240 m2 on a plot of 600 m2 with 6 bedrooms on 3 flo…
$889,050
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj A villa located on the first line of the sea in a pictu…
$729,133
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa in traditional style, Budva Kotor in Crimovica. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom…
$513,999
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for Sale in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj. Exclusive seafront villa, located just 10 min…
$764,568
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Современная семейная вилла общей площадью 480 м2 с бассейном размером 5,5 м х 4 м, расположе…
$1,83M
Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2078 For sale is a luxurious villa with a pool and breathtaking views of the Bay of Ko…
$2,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
$1,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 373 m²
We offer luxury residences for sale, located in the heart of the stunning Bay of Kotor in Mo…
$1,62M
