Seaview Villas for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
13
Prcanj
68
Dobrota
53
Kotor
35
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Location: village. Kindness House area: 100 sq.m. Courtyard area: 75 sq.m. + 25 sq.m. terrac…
$676,408
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Villa in Dobrota 1 line from the sea, located in the sunniest place of the Bay of Kotor. Hou…
$837,458
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa consisting of: 4 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom), a g…
$1,56M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$506,696
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
House layout: - on the lower level there is a garage and storage room - on the first residen…
$483,149
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 11 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Location: village. Orahovac Villa area: 500 sq.m. Plot area: 500 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 1…
$1,61M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
Modern, newly built 5 bedroom villa located in the center of Dobrota in Kotor. This truly un…
$2,60M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 339 m²
Modern villa with panoramic sea views, 339m2 - Morinj. Ground floor - kitchen, billiard roo…
$727,991
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Three-storey house on the 1st line of the sea, 2 steps from the beach. Great investment! - …
$509,990
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 139 m²
An ancient stone house a few steps from the sea with an amazing view and a large plot. The h…
$450,939
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
A three-storey villa on the 1st line of the sea with a guest house is an excellent option bo…
$1,72M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A magnificent villa is offered for sale in the village of Krimovitsa, on the Budva Riviera. …
$2,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Beautiful architecture, elaborate layout and interiors, well-kept garden, amazing sea and mo…
$676,408
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
For sale stone house, in the small resort Prchan, with a total area of 356 m2, which is 10 m…
$1,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Location: village. Prcanj Villa area: 168 sq.m. Plot area: 181 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 N…
$1,02M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Restored stone house in Dražin vrt. Beautiful, three-story house, 300 m2. The house was reno…
$721,676
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Exclusive villa first line to the sea Stoliv. Year of construction: 2025 Bedrooms: 5 Ba…
$1,56M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Stunning old stone house (townhouse) on the first line with a small garden, private garage, …
$471,339
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,11M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,82M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
We bring to your attention a small but very bright pearl of the Bay of Kotor - a wonderful h…
$375,782
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kubasi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kubasi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$583,021
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 240 m²
A very cozy and bright house with a beautiful garden in a quiet area of ​​Kotor. The house c…
$526,095
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Number of floors 3
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$497,586
Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Large villa on the first line in Boca Kotor Bay. On the first floor you can organize a servi…
$1,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Ancient villa with wharf in Orahovets. After restoration and repair. A three-storey house wi…
$1,03M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

