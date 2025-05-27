Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
13
Prcanj
68
Dobrota
53
Kotor
35
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
Modern, newly built 5 bedroom villa located in the center of Dobrota in Kotor. This truly un…
$2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A magnificent villa is offered for sale in the village of Krimovitsa, on the Budva Riviera. …
$2,20M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Exclusive villa first line to the sea Stoliv. Year of construction: 2025 Bedrooms: 5 Ba…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kubasi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kubasi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$583,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Number of floors 3
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$497,586
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Area: 305 m2 (250 m2 + 55 m2 terrace) Land area: 700 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Famil…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a modern villa of 360 square meters with a rooftop pool in the Kotor villa…
$762,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dub, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Modern villa near Tivat with panoramic views. Literally every window here offers stunning vi…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
We offer for sale a fully renovated house with a total area of ​​170 square meters in Shkali…
$549,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dub, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
$705,408
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the developed area of ​​Dobrota, an area of ​​210 square meters…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Risan, Montenegro
Villa
Risan, Montenegro
Sale: a plot in the Bay of Bay with a draft for the construction of the villa. The site is…
$103,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
We offer for sale a luxury residence located in the heart of Montenegro’s stunning Bay of Ko…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
For sale villa with panoramic sea and mountain views in the village of Krimovice, Budva. The…
$786,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
House-villa for sale on 3 floors with a swimming pool. The villa has an area of 293 m2 an…
$520,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
While driving along a quiet water front street in Ljuta, one comes across this wonderful, au…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 690 m²
We offer for sale a complex of two exclusive villas on the first line in Stoliv. A unique Pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Villa for sale next to the elite Blue Bay complex in Stolov, 250 meters from the beach. T…
$813,944
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 373 m²
We offer luxury residences for sale, located in the heart of the stunning Bay of Kotor in Mo…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 220 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$718,735
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
$773,746
Leave a request

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go