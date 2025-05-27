Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
13
Prcanj
68
Dobrota
53
Kotor
35
19 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Villa 6 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 339 m²
Modern villa with panoramic sea views, 339m2 - Morinj. Ground floor - kitchen, billiard roo…
$727,991
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxury villa is situated in a prime location, offering breathtaking panoramic views of …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
Villa in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 1 000 m²
Modern designer villa with sea view Krimovici, Kotor. 1000 m2 on a plot of 1150 m2 In tota…
$2,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a modern villa of 360 square meters with a rooftop pool in the Kotor villa…
$762,177
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dub, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
$705,408
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the developed area of ​​Dobrota, an area of ​​210 square meters…
$1,31M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Stoliv, Boka Kotorska Bay. Luxury villa 240 m2 on a plot of 600 m2 with 6 bedrooms on 3 flo…
$889,050
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent waterfront resort located in Boka Kotorska – place of extraordinary beauty with …
$1,84M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for Sale in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj. Exclusive seafront villa, located just 10 min…
$764,568
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Waterfront house designed as mini-hotel in the ancient village of Stoliv in the Boko-Kotor B…
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
House area 136m2 on a plot of 150m2. The house consists of a ground floor where there is a l…
$837,921
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
While driving along a quiet water front street in Ljuta, one comes across this wonderful, au…
$2,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 3/3
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,79M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Floor 4/4
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$2,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautiful and functional two-storey villa is situated in Orahovac, a peaceful and picto…
$1,01M
