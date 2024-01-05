UAE
Villas for sale in Perast, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
26 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
3
Beautiful villa for sale on the sea shore, Stoliv. Donji Stoliv is a small coastal town, loc…
€1,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
690 m²
We offer for sale a complex of two exclusive villas on the first line in Stoliv. A unique Pr…
€6,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
7
350 m²
Villa for sale next to the elite Blue Bay complex in Stolov, 250 meters from the beach. T…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
325 m²
Object code - 7.26.728.11457 Villa in the Table. Payment is possible in Russia in rubles! - …
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
3
206 m²
NUM 5153 We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is …
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
240 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. Villa with pool and six bedrooms. Distance to the sea 300 …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
300 m²
Object code - 1.26.728.10341 Chernogory, Stoliv, total area 300 m2 The first line of the sea…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Perast, Montenegro
8
3
172 m²
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
9
484 m²
Area 484 square meters. Floor 4 Land area: 1223 sqm. Bedroom 9 Bathrooms: 8 Additio…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
150 m²
Area 150 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 3000 square meters.m. Bedrooms 4 Ba…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
382 m²
Built-up area - building at the base of 10.0 x 14.75m. The total area of the building is…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
7
554 m²
Unique villa in. Risan is a private estate with 7 bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a pie…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
270 m²
Spacious three-story villa with its own kindergarten in one of the most beautiful towns …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
235 m²
An old villa in the suburbs of Kotor is a four-story baroque mansion with 6 bedrooms, ma…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6
424 m²
New, three-story villa, 5 meters from the sea. Magnificent views open from the terraces …
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with elevator, with yard
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
4
150 m²
New four bedroom villa for rent, just 50 meters from the sea. The villa is 150 m2, consists…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
5
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
7
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
4
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with surveillance security system, with sauna, with private pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
278 m²
The object code is 1.26.728.8608Kotor, Stoliv - a complex of two luxurious villas, on a plot…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6
4
235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale. Villa is located on th…
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
3
320 m²
Restored stone house in Dražin vrt. Beautiful, three-story house, 300 m2. The house was reno…
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with pier
Kostanjica, Montenegro
4
4
300 m²
For sale villa, in a residential complex in Kostanica. The villa is on the first line by the…
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with security
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
3
382 m²
Kotor, Perast – Extraordinary stone villa with the pool This exclusive villa epitomizes the…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with sauna
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
327 m²
Object code - 1.26.728.7554The villa is located in the small town of Stoliv, on the world fa…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Stoliv, Montenegro
7
255 m²
3
Waterfront house designed as mini-hotel in the ancient village of Stoliv in the Boko-K…
€1,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
