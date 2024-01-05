Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Perast, Montenegro

Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Beautiful villa for sale on the sea shore, Stoliv. Donji Stoliv is a small coastal town, loc…
€1,64M
Close
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 690 m²
We offer for sale a complex of two exclusive villas on the first line in Stoliv. A unique Pr…
€6,30M
Close
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Villa for sale next to the elite Blue Bay complex in Stolov, 250 meters from the beach. T…
€850,000
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 325 m²
Object code - 7.26.728.11457 Villa in the Table. Payment is possible in Russia in rubles! - …
€1,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
NUM 5153 We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is …
€1,35M
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. Villa with pool and six bedrooms. Distance to the sea 300 …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Object code - 1.26.728.10341 Chernogory, Stoliv, total area 300 m2 The first line of the sea…
€650,000
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
€1,75M
Villa 9 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 484 m²
Area 484 square meters. Floor 4 Land area: 1223 sqm. Bedroom 9 Bathrooms: 8 Additio…
€1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Area 150 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 3000 square meters.m. Bedrooms 4 Ba…
€600,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 382 m²
Built-up area - building at the base of 10.0 x 14.75m. The total area of the building is…
€2,50M
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 554 m²
Unique villa in. Risan is a private estate with 7 bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a pie…
€2,95M
Villa 5 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
Spacious three-story villa with its own kindergarten in one of the most beautiful towns …
€2,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 235 m²
An old villa in the suburbs of Kotor is a four-story baroque mansion with 6 bedrooms, ma…
€1,50M
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 424 m²
New, three-story villa, 5 meters from the sea. Magnificent views open from the terraces …
€980,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with elevator, with yard in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with elevator, with yard
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
New four bedroom villa for rent, just 50 meters from the sea. The villa is 150 m2, consists…
Price on request
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 5
€850,000
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 7
€1,35M
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms with surveillance security system, with sauna, with private pool in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with surveillance security system, with sauna, with private pool
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 278 m²
The object code is 1.26.728.8608Kotor, Stoliv - a complex of two luxurious villas, on a plot…
€1,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
€660,000
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Restored stone house in Dražin vrt. Beautiful, three-story house, 300 m2. The house was reno…
€695,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with pier in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with pier
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale villa, in a residential complex in Kostanica. The villa is on the first line by the…
€880,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with security in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with security
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Kotor, Perast – Extraordinary stone villa with the pool  This exclusive villa epitomizes the…
€2,50M
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with sauna in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with sea view, with sauna
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 327 m²
Object code - 1.26.728.7554The villa is located in the small town of Stoliv, on the world fa…
€1,35M
Villa 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Waterfront house designed as mini-hotel in the ancient village of Stoliv in the Boko-K…
€1,06M
Mir