Hotels for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Hotel 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
NUM 771 In a quiet area of ​​Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
€1,40M
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Price on request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
€1,70M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
€1,30M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 200 m²
€1,50M
Hotel 1 bathroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Boka Place is a new city block in which the atmosphere of celebration and prosperity reigns.…
€317,800
Hotel with terrace in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
€2,63M
