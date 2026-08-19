Hotels for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Bijela, Montenegro

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Hotel 784 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 784 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 784 m²
Area: 784 m2 Total number of accommodation units: 12 Number of rooms: 10 Number of apartment…
$3,46M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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