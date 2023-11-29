Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Bijela
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

сommercial property
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
€580,000
