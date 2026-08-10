Hotels for sale in Bar, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Bar, Montenegro

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18 properties total found
Hotel 735 m² in 5, Montenegro
Hotel 735 m²
5, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Area 735 m²
| 735 m2 | 20 rooms | 18 bathrooms | section 425 m2 | pool | restaurant | 50 m to the sea |W…
$1,78M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Hotel 1 800 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 800 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 800 m²
Apart-hotel for sale, located in the resort village of Uteha, on the coast between Bar and U…
$3,45M
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Agency
Monteonline
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Hotel 1 100 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 100 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 100 m²
Welcome to Hotel Edem, a cozy guest house located in the picturesque town of Kunje, just 1.7…
$1,50M
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Monteonline
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Mini hotel for sale in Sutomore, Bar municipality. The house has a total area of 430 m2, and…
$2,33M
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Hotel 372 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 372 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 372 m²
For sale: Aparthotel in Montenegro in the resort village of Chan. 11 independent apartments.…
$491,471
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
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Hotel 693 m² in 2, Montenegro
Hotel 693 m²
2, Montenegro
Area 693 m²
Number of floors 5
🔥 FOR SALE — New Residential Complex in a Pine Forest, Just 200 m from the Sea! 📍 Locatio…
$1,29M
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Hotel 735 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 735 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Area 735 m²
A fully equipped hotel with modern decoration and functional layout is offered for sale. The…
$1,78M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 400 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
Successful and profitable business by the sea! For sale a modern mini-hotel in the prestigio…
$1,02M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 500 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 18
Area 1 500 m²
| 18 apartments | pool | 1500 m2 grossFor sale is offered a fully equipped apartment hotel o…
$1,76M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 510 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 510 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Tourist business in the Bar. The current apartment hotel for year-round accommodation of gu…
$702,101
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 769 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 769 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 769 m²
A great opportunity for investors and lovers of life by the sea! We present you a mini-hotel…
$886,699
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Monteonline
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Hotel 560 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 560 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Welcome to a unique hotel in the heart of Sutomore! This charming property with a total area…
$518,201
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Monteonline
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Hotel in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 18
Hotel in Montenegro WITH THE POOL FOR 17 NUMBERS IN BECHICHI. - Plot area 472 m2. 5 floor…
$2,32M
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel 700 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 700 m²
A magnificent hotel for sale in the picturesque town of Bar, just 300 meters from the coast!…
$2,13M
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Monteonline
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Hotel 1 470 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 470 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 470 m²
New hotel for sale as part of the Soho City complex built in 2019 The complex, built in t…
Price on request
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Hotel in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Hotel is located in Sutomore. 4-storey apartment hotel has a green area with a subtropical g…
$558,014
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Hotel in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 24
$1,12M
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Hotel 1 500 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 1 500 m²
Uteha Bar For sale 4-star hotel of 1500 m2 in Uteha. Plot 900 m2. There is a possibility …
$1,55M
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