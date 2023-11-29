Hotels for sale in Bar, Montenegro

UAE
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US
Bar, Montenegro
1 235 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE WITH 7 ROOMS IN BAR, MONTENEGRO + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The hotel is locate…
Price on request
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 20 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
20
18
Hotel in Montenegro WITH THE POOL FOR 17 NUMBERS IN BECHICHI. - Plot area 472 m2. 5 floor…
€1,98M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
8
4
160 m²
2
€340,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
6
6
200 m²
3
€240,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
372 m²
For sale: Aparthotel in Montenegro in the resort village of Chan. 11 independent apartments.…
€420,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 38 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
38
25
2 500 m²
Hot offer! Hotel for sale in Montenegro. If you want to buy a hotel in Montenegro profitably…
€2,35M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 24 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
24
24
1 470 m²
New hotel for sale as part of the Soho City complex built in 2019 The complex, built in t…
€2,20M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
24
1 200 m²
NUM 797
€964,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
6
480 m²
NUM 799 Hotel is located in Sutomore. 4-storey apartment hotel has a green area wi…
€450,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
17
376 m²
NUM 1966 Mini hotel in Sutomore for sale, Bar Municipality. Three-storey house with total …
€460,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
10
500 m²
NUM 2184 A mini hotel for sale in Bar, Uteha district. Mini hotel has 5 floors. The ar…
€635,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
4
430 m²
NUM 2323 Mini hotel for sale in Sutomore, Bar municipality. The house has a total area…
€980,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
12
7
510 m²
Tourist business in the Bar. The current apartment hotel for year-round accommodation of gu…
€600,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 9 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
9
9
300 m²
Hotel area 300 m2 Area 450 m2 2009 Construction Hotel consists of 3 floors 9 rooms, 9 ba…
€290,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
11
10
361 m²
The hotel is located in the resort village of Dobra Water, near the city of Bar. It is 200 m…
€350,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with basement
Buljarica, Montenegro
11
11
957 m²
For sale hotel, located in Buljarica, on the hill, overlooking the whole bay of Buljarica. I…
€2,30M
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
10
300 m²
Object code - 2.25.17.7854 A new three-story house is sold in Bar. Ilyino. The house is 300 …
€300,000
Hotel with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
1 100 m²
The beautiful hotel is located in Petrovac, the distance from the sea is about 200 meters. T…
€2,20M
Hotel with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
744 m²
The magnificent hotel in the city Bar, the hotel has four floors, on the ground floor there …
€790,000
