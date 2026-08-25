Hotels for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Hotel 536 m² in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Hotel 536 m²
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 536 m²
Hotel Sveti Stefan 536 m2 9 apartments, each with a sea view, private bathroom and kitchen…
$2,62M
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Hotel in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Hotel
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
The hotel is located in the resort of St. Stephen - this is the visiting card of Montenegro,…
$5,85M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Hotel 1 700 m² in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Hotel 1 700 m²
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 700 m²
Description Budva Riviera, St. Stephen's district. Existing luxury hotel 5* in the most beau…
$3,78M
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