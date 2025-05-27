Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

Hotel 610 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 610 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 2
K9-1176. Complex with apartments for rent in Sutomore For sale Complex with apartments for r…
$1,90M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 700 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 23
Area 700 m²
The hotel is located on the sea shore, in the secluded and most beautiful part of the beache…
$2,06M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 220 000 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 220 000 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 220 000 m²
Aparthotel in Montenegro for sale      In the center of Sutomore, just 300 meters from the …
$246,343
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
ID-2028 Apart-Hotel/Building with Restaurant and Apartments on the Montenegrin Coast F…
$515,601
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Hotel 715 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 715 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 715 m²
Cozy modern hotel, located among pines and cypress in a small city ke Sutomore, only 5 km fr…
$1,97M
Hotel 1 065 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 065 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 26
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1812 Ready Tourist Business for Sale - 3-Building Hotel with Pool in Sutomore. The …
$2,09M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Mini-Hotel with 9+ Rating on Booking.com for Sale in Sutomore in Sutomore, Montenegro
Mini-Hotel with 9+ Rating on Booking.com for Sale in Sutomore
Sutomore, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
ID-1778 - Mini-Hotel with 9+ Rating on Booking.com for Sale in Sutomore A ready tourism b…
$395,308
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Hotel 470 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 470 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
The 3-storey house is a ready-made business for a hotel with 12 apartments. It can accommoda…
$424,159
Hotel 700 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 700 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 700 m²
Object area: 450m2; Land Area: 1.000m2 Number of apartments: 8; Area of each apartment: 5…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 399 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 399 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 399 m²
For sale a mini hotel in the city centre with 17 rooms; Area of the object: 399m2; Plot ar…
$455,480
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
$634,746
Hotel 1 454 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 1 454 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 1 454 m²
Urgent sale of a hotel in Montenegro by the sea with its beach — price reduced by 45% !!!  T…
$3,80M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Charming hotel for sale in the picturesque town of Bar, comprising a 356 m² building on 414 …
$705,131
Hotel 192 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 192 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 26
Area 192 m²
Urgent sale! Sutomore, center. Miniotel for 8 apartments The distance to the sea is 300m. S…
$250,659
