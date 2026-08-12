Hotels for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Zabljak, Montenegro

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сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Hotel 219 m² in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 219 m²
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Operating rental business for sale in Zabljak: holiday homes Family House Pleme in a very pi…
$322,436
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 480 m² in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 480 m²
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
A unique opportunity to acquire a ready-made, fully functioning business in the heart of Dur…
$621,841
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Hotel 228 m² in Zabljak, Montenegro
Hotel 228 m²
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 228 m²
$227,923
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