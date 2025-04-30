Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Budva, Montenegro

26 properties total found
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 5 stars in Budva with a great location - for sale. Located at the entrance to the city…
$21,70M
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 20
Number of floors 5
💫For sale a new hotel in Budva 4*!🏡The hotel is located 300m from the sea.Sea view from 3, 4…
$3,73M
Hotel 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 317 m²
Description Budva, Veli Vinogradi district. Stylish 4* hotel with 9 rooms Distance to the s…
$1,57M
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
📍 For sale, hotel in Budva 4*! New hotel in Budva 4* for sale The hotel is located 300m from…
$3,11M
Hotel 215 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 215 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 215 m²
The three-storey villa is located in Budva, a 10-minute walk from Slavic beach of the Old To…
Price on request
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Hotel area: 400 m2 Plot area: 600m2 District: Podkoshlyun Distance to the sea: 200 metro …
$1,19M
Hotel 340 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 340 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 340 m²
K4-015. Mini hotel in the center of BudvaHotel for sale in Budva, Montenegro. This bright mi…
$726,325
Hotel 592 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 592 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 592 m²
We offer for sale - the current apartment hotel 3 * for 11 apartments in. WILL BE New ( …
$781,020
Hotel 500 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 500 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
The hotel is located on the Adriatic coast, in the centre of Budva. The distance to the sea …
$976,029
Hotel 300 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 300 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 300 m²
Sale! Magnificent apart - hotel in Budva with 11 rooms, the center of Budva. Area: 300 sq…
$1,43M
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 13
In the heart of Budva, within walking distance from the sea, there is a mini-hotel that repr…
$1,54M
Hotel in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
ID 668 For sale three-storey apart-hotel with six rooms in a quiet and well-maintained cen…
$984,170
Hotel 825 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 825 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 825 m²
The hotel is located near the center of the city. The property is 825 square meters and has…
$3,99M
Hotel 1 500 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 500 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 30
Area 1 500 m²
Hotel area: 1500m2. The hotel consists of 24 rooms and 6 full-fledged apartments, reception…
$2,82M
Hotel 650 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 650 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 650 m²
Great hotel in Budva. It is in an excellent place protected from urban noise. The villa has …
$2,73M
Hotel 270 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 270 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
K4-139. Villa with apartments in BudvaFor sale operating profitable business - villa with ap…
$779,027
Hotel 537 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 537 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 537 m²
The 4-storeyed House (country house) in Montenegro (Montenegro) in Budva of 536.78 sq.m. is …
Price on request
Hotel 1 000 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 000 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 34
Area 1 000 m²
New hotel for sale in Budva 1000 m2 Great investment 7 minutes from the sea. The hotel is …
$4,37M
Hotel 1 000 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 1 000 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 16
Area 1 000 m²
Hotel Budva 1000 m2 For sale is a modern hotel built in 2019 in Babin Do, Budva. The hote…
$2,60M
Hotel 537 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 537 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 537 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2202 For Sale: Operating Hotel in the Heart of Budva. Sale of a ready-made, fully o…
$1,86M
Hotel 695 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 695 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 1
A great investment opportunity in Babilonija! Budva is a destination that is high on the …
$1,14M
Hotel 537 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 537 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 537 m²
A fully finished hotel business with 13 rooms in Budva is for sale. An ideal offer for inves…
$1,80M
Hotel 317 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 317 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,38M
Hotel 850 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 850 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 850 m²
Floor 5
We present a unique opportunity to purchase a brand new, modernly equipped hotel, located in…
$4,67M
Hotel 215 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 215 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Area 215 m²
text
Price on request
Hotel 823 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 823 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 34
Area 823 m²
Current business in the very center of Montenegrin tourism in Budva. Hotel with 14 rooms.
$2,71M
