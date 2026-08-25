Hotels for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Prcanj, Montenegro

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6 properties total found
Hotel 420 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 420 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 420 m²
a rare seafront estate in Prčanj, one of the most charming villages in the UNESCO-protected …
$1
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Hotel 5 079 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 5 079 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 5 079 m²
Price: €7,000,000Location: Prčanj, Kotor, Montenegro (UNESCO World Heritage area)Planning St…
$8,15M
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Hotel 420 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 420 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 420 m²
a rare seafront estate in Prčanj, one of the most charming villages in the UNESCO-protected …
$1
VAT
Leave a request
Hotel in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Located in the charming town of Prčanj, just 3 km from Kotor Old Town, Galia offers 12 fully…
$2,69M
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Hotel 400 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. This …
$2,56M
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Hotel 400 m² in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 400 m²
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. Belon…
$1,74M
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