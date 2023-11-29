Hotels for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

UAE
27 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
4
5
110 m²
3
€470,000
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
400 m²
€3,50M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3
⚡⚡⚡Продаётся дом в Черногории на первой линии для инвестиций или личного пользования. 📍Х…
€470,000
Hotel 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
durici, Montenegro
6
6
270 m²
3
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
€399,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
6
411 m²
3
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
€580,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11
650 m²
NUM 802 Mini-hotel for sale in the resort of Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi, which i…
€1,90M
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9
300 m²
NUM 804 Not far from the center of Herceg Novi is a mini-hotel with a total area of 3…
€785,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
16
830 m²
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of 830 m2 is for s…
€1,25M
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
9
400 m²
NUM 808 Mini Hotel is located in a quiet part of Herceg Novi. On a plot of 1000 m2 th…
€1,15M
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5
300 m²
NUM 1476 House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located i…
€650,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
22
800 m²
NUM 1335 A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg …
€4,00M
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
19
790 m²
NUM 2317 Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Bijela, Herceg Novi. The area of th…
€2,45M
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
12
350 m²
NUM 2528 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Baosici, near the town of Herceg N…
€950,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
19
705 m²
NUM 3367 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story -…
€1,45M
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
370 m²
3
K5-130. Family apartment hotel on the first line in SavinaFor sale family apart-hotel in Sav…
€650,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with terrace, with basement
Meljine, Montenegro
10
6
342 m²
For sale a three-storey mini-hotel in the village of Meline, near the city of Herceg Novi. T…
€750,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with sea view
Baošići, Montenegro
12
12
350 m²
For sale a four-storey mini-hotel in the village of Baoshichi, near the city of Herzeg-Nov.T…
€950,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms with terrace
Đenovići, Montenegro
19
19
790 m²
For sale, the hotel is only 50 metres from the sea in Biel, Herceg Novi. The hotel is 790 m…
€2,45M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9
9
300 m²
Apartment house for sale (Hotel) with sea views on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, Kumbor …
€500,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9
10
450 m²
For sale hotel/mini-hotel with total area of 450 m2, on the shores of Boko-Kotorsky bay. The…
€950,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Đenovići, Montenegro
22
22
800 m²
The three-star hotel, which is on the first shoreline, in Baoshichi, Herceg Novi, is for sal…
€3,90M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with sea view
Igalo, Montenegro
11
13
650 m²
Mini hotel in Igalo For sale mini hotel, in the resort of Igalo, in the area of the city of…
€1,90M
Hotel with terrace, with basement
Meljine, Montenegro
302 m²
The code of a property - 1.20.17.6074Действующиé современныé Гостевойдоì ’’Zvezda Meljine’ …
€750,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Meljine, Montenegro
8
180 m²
The code of property - 4.20.17.1463 the Suburb the district Melin Herceg Nowi's city. Fir…
€500,000
