Hotels for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
€470,000
Hotel in Zelenika, Montenegro
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL in Lustica, Montenegro
INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF A 5* HOTEL
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 21 000 m²
SALE OF LAND WITH A READY PROJECT OF A 5* HOTEL +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Located on the Mont…
€9,45M
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
€3,50M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
⚡⚡⚡Продаётся  дом в Черногории на первой линии для инвестиций или личного пользования. 📍Х…
€470,000
Hotel 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
€399,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
€580,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 650 m²
NUM 802 Mini-hotel for sale in the resort of Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi, which i…
€1,90M
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 300 m²
NUM 804 Not far from the center of Herceg Novi is a mini-hotel with a total area of ​​3…
€785,000
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
Area 830 m²
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for s…
€1,25M
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 400 m²
NUM 808 Mini Hotel is located in a quiet part of Herceg Novi. On a plot of 1000 m2 th…
€1,15M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
NUM 1476 House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located i…
€650,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 22
Area 800 m²
NUM 1335 A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg …
€4,00M
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Area 790 m²
NUM 2317 Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Bijela, Herceg Novi. The area of th…
€2,45M
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 350 m²
NUM 2528 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Baosici, near the town of Herceg N…
€950,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Area 705 m²
NUM 3367 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story -…
€1,45M
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
K5-130. Family apartment hotel on the first line in SavinaFor sale family apart-hotel in Sav…
€650,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with terrace, with basement in Meljine, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms with terrace, with basement
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 342 m²
For sale a three-storey mini-hotel in the village of Meline, near the city of Herceg Novi. T…
€750,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with sea view in Baošići, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with sea view
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 350 m²
For sale a four-storey mini-hotel in the village of Baoshichi, near the city of Herzeg-Nov.T…
€950,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms with terrace in Đenovići, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms with terrace
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 790 m²
For sale, the hotel is only 50 metres from the sea in Biel, Herceg Novi. The hotel is 790 m…
€2,45M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
Apartment house for sale (Hotel) with sea views on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, Kumbor …
€500,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
For sale hotel/mini-hotel with total area of 450 m2, on the shores of Boko-Kotorsky bay. The…
€950,000
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Đenovići, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 22
Area 800 m²
The three-star hotel, which is on the first shoreline, in Baoshichi, Herceg Novi, is for sal…
€3,90M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with sea view in Igalo, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with sea view
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 13
Area 650 m²
Mini hotel in Igalo For sale mini hotel, in the resort of Igalo, in the area of the city of…
€1,90M
Hotel with terrace, with basement in Meljine, Montenegro
Hotel with terrace, with basement
Meljine, Montenegro
Area 302 m²
The code of a property - 1.20.17.6074Действующиé современныé Гостевойдоì ’’Zvezda Meljine’ …
€750,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Meljine, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 180 m²
The code of property - 4.20.17.1463 the Suburb the district Melin Herceg Nowi's city. Fir…
€500,000
