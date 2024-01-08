Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Risan
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Hotel 5 bedrooms with by the sea in Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with by the sea
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Risan district. Valid mini-hotel with private garden Distance to the sea 35…
€950,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 285 m²
Description Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Risan. Three-storey non-existent hotel Distance to t…
€485,000
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 300 m²
NUM 5255 For sale a new object with several apartments located in an old stone house in Ri…
€1,20M
