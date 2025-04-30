Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
295
Susanj
241
Sutomore
185
Kunje
126
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
94 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
The villa is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in good waters 50 meters from t…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Houses with a pool in Montenegro in the process of construction: the villas are in a mini-…
$325,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sold: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa in Montenegro with a sea view- sale. The house is located in a very picturesque place …
$379,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In the quiet village of Kalamper Vista, remote 10 km from Bar, a mini-complex consisting of …
$2,49M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Celuga, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the city of Bar. To the city center about 7 minutes b…
$396,389
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
The house is in a picturesque place surrounded by a pine forest. In the suburbs of the bar. …
$447,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House 11 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Villa (mini-hotel) is sold in Montenegro with an amazing view of the Adriatic Sea, 5 minutes…
$705,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Velembusi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Velembusi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
We present to your attention a unique offer on the coast of Montenegro. This magnificent hou…
$380,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
a villa is sold, convenient for both permanent residence and for rental business. The a…
$466,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Sold: a house in Montenegro in a bar on a section of 750 m2 in a quiet place, 3.5 km from th…
$189,831
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 10 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
[embed]https://youtu.be/zYbbaLRXghI[/embed] 480 sq.m. and section 680 m.q., to the sea 120 m…
$628,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Celuga, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
New modern house with swimming pool in BarSpacious and cozy house of 220 m2 is located on a …
$323,804
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
A unique estate in Montenegro: Three villas, 60 acres of land and luxury without borders I…
$596,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Welcome to the magical world of comfort – A modern villa with a pool in Montenegro, where dr…
$599,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The perfect house with a sea view in Montenegro! 200 meters to the sea! We present you a u…
$291,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxurious, brand-new villa with a permanent panoramic sea view is f…
$695,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Burtaisi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We invite you to consider the option of buying a new house, modern and quality construction …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Selling a new villa on the Bar Riviera. Great driveway. The villa is surrounded by Cyprus an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Two-storey well-equipped furnished house with an area of 160 m2 and 2009 years of constructi…
$120,452
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the suburbs of Bara. To the city center about 10 minu…
$339,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa with stunning sea views in a gated community in MontenegroFor sale is a luxury villa w…
$661,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouses and villas with sea and mountain views in Montenegro from €323,400The village is …
$356,102
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Description Bar, Shushan District. Three-storey house with swimming pool Distance to the sea…
$397,664
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the village of Uteha - in a quiet, environmentally friendly place. …
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Zagrade, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zagrade, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
$270,879
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa with a pool in a complex of 3 houses on 1 line is sold The villa is located in a cozy …
$775,597
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1933 For Sale: Townhouse in a Club Complex, City of Bar.   Townhouse Area: 132 m…
$207,360
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

Property types in Bar Municipality

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go