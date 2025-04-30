Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
72
Susanj
48
Sutomore
27
Kunje
43
263 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$248,070
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
In a quiet village, remote 10 km from the bar, a mini-complex (not a hotel) is sold, consist…
$1,95M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with a total area of ​​450 m2 on a plot of 300 m2 in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Ri…
$1,29M
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sold: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A two-story villa with a pool on the coast in Utjeha is for sale. The area of the villa i…
$1,79M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Villa for sale in Bar, Popovichi district. The area of the house is 216 m2, the area of the…
Price on request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
Modern villa with beautiful views, Dobra Voda The new villa is located on a plot of 600 m2. …
$1,34M
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa for sale in the town of Bar.The area of the villa is 200 m2, the area of the plot is 8…
$454,696
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
House for sale in Bar Riviera, Uteha district. The house is 160 m2 and has 3 bedrooms, a liv…
$256,944
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In the quiet village of Kalamper Vista, remote 10 km from Bar, a mini-complex consisting of …
$2,49M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale new luxury modern villa in Dobry Vody. Two-storey villa with a total area of ​​180 …
$424,517
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Celuga, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the city of Bar. To the city center about 7 minutes b…
$396,389
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 497 m²
Villa with a total area of 497 m2 (gross). The edge of the ground floor terrace is 10 meters…
$1,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale new two-storey villa with a swimming pool in the city of Bar, Green Belt. Total are…
$262,530
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 520 m²
A villa with a pool with apartments is sold - Apart -hotel in Montenegro. The hotel is …
$325,425
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
The building is located in a quiet area, 350 meters from Bar Embankment and 1,400 meters fro…
$672,917
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sustas, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sustas, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
The villa in the Bar Riviera (Vitichi Aion) is located in a picturesque place, olive groves,…
$679,862
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 497 m²
Ground floor: entrance hall, hall with fireplace, kitchen - dining room, bathroom, bedroom, …
$1,31M
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sotonici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sotonici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Wine production, vineyards and luxury villa with swimming pool 4km from Skadar Lake - Sotoni…
$402,170
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
A closed elite village unique in Montenegro is located in the Bar, the place of Good Water. …
$830,706
Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
$361,945
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
House for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. A two-storey house of 100 m2 has 3 rooms, a bathroo…
$161,987
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1717 White Duplex Villa for Sale in Utjeha, Hladna Uvala (Vidikovac) We offer half…
Price on request
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
a villa is sold, convenient for both permanent residence and for rental business. The a…
$466,443
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale new villa with sea view in Shushan village, Bar Riviera. House area 280 m2, plot ar…
$525,060
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villa on the first line, excellent finish class LYUKS, satellite TV, parking, garage for thr…
$1,87M
Villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
ID-1462 - Villa for Sale in Sutomore Villa for sale in Sutomore with a front sea view, Ma…
$359,258
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 9 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Complex with two villas with a swimming pool for sale in the area of Susanj, near the town o…
$2,02M
