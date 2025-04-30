Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
295
Susanj
241
Sutomore
185
Kunje
126
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
243 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious house with a total area of ​​200 m2 on a plot of 354 m2. The house has a ground f…
$278,876
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$248,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
HOUSE WITH SEA VIEW IN BLIZIKUCE VILLAGE:House area: 249 m2Plot area: 547 m2Bedrooms: 4Bathr…
$361,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
The villa is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in good waters 50 meters from t…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
In a quiet village, remote 10 km from the bar, a mini-complex (not a hotel) is sold, consist…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A cozy one -story house is sold in the picturesque area of ​​Shushan City Bar. This house co…
$137,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Excellent house for sale in Shushan, Bar Riviera. House of 180 m2 is located on a plot of…
$212,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Houses with a pool in Montenegro in the process of construction: the villas are in a mini-…
$325,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sold: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Polje, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Polje, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Sale Bar No. 2364. Two-storey house is located in the picturesque village of Gornji Susanj. …
$427,185
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
A cozy spacious two -story house in the picturesque area of ​​Ilino, located in the city of …
$270,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$126,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa in Montenegro with a sea view- sale. The house is located in a very picturesque place …
$379,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
House
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 3 984 m²
Square of the site 3 454 m2 Price 90 euros/m2 The site is even, on the site a moun…
$337,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Celuga, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the city of Bar. To the city center about 7 minutes b…
$396,389
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Burtaisi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Two-storey house in Bar MontenegroArea: house - 188 sq.m., plot - 484 sq.m.Planning:On each …
$245,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New villa for sale Bar, Green belt. With building permit and legal documents. House of 220…
$364,330
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Sale: A spacious new house in Montenegro with a view of the sea, with a garage and a guest a…
$317,974
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Zaljevo, Montenegro
House
Zaljevo, Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
A plot of land with a view of the sea and the mountains and to the city. is sold. The s…
$162,713
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
New villa for sale in Bar, Green Belt area. The house of 210 m2 is located on a plot of 4…
$361,604
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
The house is in a picturesque place surrounded by a pine forest. In the suburbs of the bar. …
$447,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Zagrade, Montenegro
House
Zagrade, Montenegro
Area 1 116 m²
A plot of 1116 m2 On the site a mountainous water source, electricity nearby, asphalt a…
$84,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Sale Sutomore No. 2398. House for sale 120m2 in Sutomore with a large roof terrace. To the s…
$172,973
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
$153,090
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House 11 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Villa (mini-hotel) is sold in Montenegro with an amazing view of the Adriatic Sea, 5 minutes…
$705,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 170 m²
Sale: a house in the city of a bar on a large site, with a pool and a guest house. , located…
$320,001
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Sale: a new house in a bar, Montenegro, 160 m2 on a section of 300 m2 a new house in a bar…
$151,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
$361,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A new house in Montenegro with a sea view and mountains are sold. since the construction i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Bar Municipality

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go