  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
295
Susanj
241
Sutomore
185
Kunje
126
110 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
$248,070
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
6 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
The villa is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in good waters 50 meters from t…
$1,03M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Burtaisi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Two-storey house in Bar MontenegroArea: house - 188 sq.m., plot - 484 sq.m.Planning:On each …
$245,752
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Sale: A spacious new house in Montenegro with a view of the sea, with a garage and a guest a…
$317,974
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious four-story house for sale in Utjeha, Bar.The house is located in an attractive lo…
$170,740
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
A closed elite village unique in Montenegro is located in the Bar, the place of Good Water. …
$830,706
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A new house in Montenegro with a sea view and mountains are sold. since the construction i…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Celuga, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
New modern house with swimming pool in BarSpacious and cozy house of 220 m2 is located on a …
$323,804
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 404 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,26M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 480 m²
A unique estate in Montenegro: Three villas, 60 acres of land and luxury without borders I…
$596,613
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The perfect house with a sea view in Montenegro! 200 meters to the sea! We present you a u…
$291,387
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
$401,969
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
8 bedroom House in Susanj, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
We present to your attention a unique offer - a house with a sea view on a spacious plot in …
$318,071
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1589 Spacious Two-Story House with Garden in Bar – €235,000 Description: Two-story…
$254,413
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
An attractive house in a prestigious bar area in the city center is available for purchase! …
$744,453
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
House with sea views and a swimming pool in Montenegro. Sale. The house is located on a plot…
$294,948
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Burtaisi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We invite you to consider the option of buying a new house, modern and quality construction …
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Velembusi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Velembusi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
For sale is a great family house in Bar, 174m2, on a plot of 600m2. The house is located in …
$316,595
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2330 2-Story House 180 m² with Sea View in Sutomore  Spacious Family Home Near the …
$147,071
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Bjelisi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Unfinished house for sale in Montenegro, in Bar Plot area: 418m2 House area (first floor):…
$115,190
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
$369,466
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
$116,118
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the suburbs of Bara. To the city center about 10 minu…
$339,762
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouses and villas with sea and mountain views in Montenegro from €323,400The village is …
$356,102
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA two-story house with a sea view is for sale in Bar.The house is loc…
$910,614
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
$211,123
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

