Houses for sale in Virpazar, Montenegro

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Houses in Virpazar, Montenegro

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Virpazar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Virpazar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
There are two houses for sale in Virpazar, municipality of Bar.The houses are 400 meters fro…
$546,713
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