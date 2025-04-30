Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
5
8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A three-story house with a panoramic view in Sutomore. The surface of the house is 200 m2…
$238,360
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For sale townhouse (duplex) in a residential complex in Bar. The townhouse has 95 m2 of livi…
$107,799
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polje, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
A comfortable townhouse for sale with a beautiful view of the mountains. The townhouse has a…
$161,670
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1933 For Sale: Townhouse in a Club Complex, City of Bar.   Townhouse Area: 132 m…
$207,360
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Townhouse for sale in Sutomore. The house consists of 3 connected houses, 2 of which are for…
$186,543
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse
Bar, Montenegro
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
$254,923
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

