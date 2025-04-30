Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
295
Susanj
241
Sutomore
185
Kunje
126
338 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious house with a total area of ​​200 m2 on a plot of 354 m2. The house has a ground f…
$278,876
4 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
D3-333. Great villa with your own beachFor sale a big villa with total area of 450m2. It has…
$1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
HOUSE WITH SEA VIEW IN BLIZIKUCE VILLAGE:House area: 249 m2Plot area: 547 m2Bedrooms: 4Bathr…
$361,111
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
The villa is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in good waters 50 meters from t…
$1,03M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Zaljevo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zaljevo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-816. House in Bar, TombaFor sale  The house is located in the town of Tomba, it is about…
$417,865
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
In a quiet village, remote 10 km from the bar, a mini-complex (not a hotel) is sold, consist…
$1,95M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Houses with a pool in Montenegro in the process of construction: the villas are in a mini-…
$325,425
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sold: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
For sale new Villa in Shushani district Green Belt, total area of 360 m2, three floors, grou…
$503,616
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
D9-817. Villa in Bar, SutomoreFor sale  Villa in Montenegro, Barska Riviera, Sutomore (Zagr…
$434,146
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Polje, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Polje, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Sale Bar No. 2364. Two-storey house is located in the picturesque village of Gornji Susanj. …
$427,185
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Floor 1/2
D9-2022. Modern Villa with Pool and Sea View in Bar, ShushanHouse for sale with an area of ​…
$634,350
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The house is located in the picturesque suburb of Sutomore in Bar. In an area with developed…
$363,434
4 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-144. House with panoramic sea view in UtjehaFor sale house 70 meters from the sea, with a…
$340,814
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
D9-321. New House In Susan, BarFor sale New house in Bar, Susanj with sea view.  The area o…
$227,210
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa in Montenegro with a sea view- sale. The house is located in a very picturesque place …
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
House
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 3 984 m²
Square of the site 3 454 m2 Price 90 euros/m2 The site is even, on the site a moun…
$337,206
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Celuga, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Celuga, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A new villa for sale in Montenegro, in the city of Bar. To the city center about 7 minutes b…
$396,389
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Sale: A spacious new house in Montenegro with a view of the sea, with a garage and a guest a…
$317,974
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Zaljevo, Montenegro
House
Zaljevo, Montenegro
Area 2 000 m²
A plot of land with a view of the sea and the mountains and to the city. is sold. The s…
$162,713
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 4
D9-70. Modern villa with swimming pool on a spacious plot in Bar, Zeleni Pojas.For sale Mode…
$566,879
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 319 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-73. Villa with stunning sea view in Dobra Voda, Bar with swimming poolLuxury villa for sa…
$412,276
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
The house is in a picturesque place surrounded by a pine forest. In the suburbs of the bar. …
$447,740
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Zagrade, Montenegro
House
Zagrade, Montenegro
Area 1 116 m²
A plot of 1116 m2 On the site a mountainous water source, electricity nearby, asphalt a…
$84,741
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
We present to your attention a cozy house with a beautiful view of the sea in the picturesqu…
$268,990
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 222 m²
Welcome to your dream of life on the coast of Montenegro in a beautiful city bar! This del…
$298,258
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious four-story house for sale in Utjeha, Bar.The house is located in an attractive lo…
$170,740
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
New modern house in Shushani.On two floors of the house there are: a living room with a kitc…
$259,596
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
A large house with an area of ​ ​ 190 square meters. m, built in Montenegrin traditions, two…
$186,909
Property types in Bar Municipality

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
