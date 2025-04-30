Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
295
Susanj
241
Sutomore
185
Kunje
126
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is a beautiful house in Dobre Vode, which stands out for its high quality construct…
$221,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1586 Spacious House with Fruit Garden & Summer Kitchen Near Bar – €385,000 Descript…
$416,805
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2209 For Sale: Cozy Family House in Sutomore, Perfect for Comfortable Living or Rental…
$238,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
175m2 house for sale in Sutomore.The house consists of two apartments of 66m² each + 12m² te…
$262,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2041 Spacious Modern House with Pool and Stunning View in Club Village in Dobra Voda …
$676,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Bar, Utjeha - an exclusive villa with a pool, on the first line to the sea Area of ​​the vil…
$3,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A three-story house with a sea view in Bar is for sale.The house has an area of 340m2 and is…
$375,628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1794 Two-Level House with Garden and Panoramic Sea View near Bar We offer a cozy t…
$377,454
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
420m2 villa on the seashore – 10 m from the sea & small pebble beach – 5 (7) bedrooms – 5 ba…
$1,24M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
A three-story house for sale in Bar, in the settlement of Bjeliši, with a total of 75 square…
$626,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Property types in Bar Municipality

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go