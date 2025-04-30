Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
295
Susanj
241
Sutomore
185
Kunje
126
98 properties total found
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
4 bedroom house in Polje, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Description Bar, district of the bus station. New house with four bedrooms The Oblane is urb…
$178,391
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1717 White Duplex Villa for Sale in Utjeha, Hladna Uvala (Vidikovac) We offer half…
Price on request
7 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2296 Large House for Sale in Sutomore, Haj-Nehaj Area Property Description: For s…
$207,221
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villa on the first line, excellent finish class LYUKS, satellite TV, parking, garage for thr…
$1,87M
2 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1586 Spacious House with Fruit Garden & Summer Kitchen Near Bar – €385,000 Descript…
$416,805
7 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 324 m²
The house is located in the picturesque suburb of Sutomore, Bar. In an area with developed i…
$249,212
3 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
We offer you an excellent townhouse located in the village Green Belt suburbs of Bar. The to…
$181,717
6 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Three-storey house in the village of Uteha. The house is built with spacious terraces with p…
$519,191
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1589 Spacious Two-Story House with Garden in Bar – €235,000 Description: Two-story…
$254,413
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
House structure: On the 1st floor, a kitchen-living room, a bath is a bath; On the 2nd floo…
$231,022
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2330 2-Story House 180 m² with Sea View in Sutomore  Spacious Family Home Near the …
$147,071
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2209 For Sale: Cozy Family House in Sutomore, Perfect for Comfortable Living or Rental…
$238,594
2 bedroom house in Polje, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Podgorica, Stara Varoš area. Two-storey house with two bedrooms Area 100 sq.m. Yard area 3…
$146,476
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Description Bar, Shushan District. Three-storey house with swimming pool Distance to the sea…
$397,664
8 bedroom House in Susanj, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale a residential four-storey house in Shushan district, Bar. Sunshine in this area is …
$550,343
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Three-storey, furnished, residential building in the city of Bar. The area of ​ ​ the house …
$269,980
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The new modern villa 450 sq. m is cozy located on a plot of 300 sq. m and has a fantastic vi…
$467,272
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
New country house in the Joy resort community and only 300 m to one of the cleanest bays and…
$877,433
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Dvenovievills located on a mountain slope in a club-type village in the immediate vicinity o…
$550,343
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1862 For Sale: Beautiful Large House in Sutomore. The house is located in a quiet r…
$414,315
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 497 m²
Magnificent villa on the very bank of the Adriatic Sea in the village of Utekha only 8 km fr…
$1,30M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1933 For Sale: Townhouse in a Club Complex, City of Bar.   Townhouse Area: 132 m…
$207,360
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
For sale is a town house, in the style of an alpine chalet, in Sutomor. The total area of ​ …
$207,677
2 bedroom house in Polje, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Polje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Bar, bus station area. New house with two bedrooms Area 100 sq.m. City view Dist…
$118,807
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1585 Charming 2-Story House with Terrace & Garden in Peaceful Beliša – €105,000 Des…
$113,674
5 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2041 Spacious Modern House with Pool and Stunning View in Club Village in Dobra Voda …
$676,619
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2343 🔥 Luxury Sea-View Villa in Dobra Voda  Stunning 406 m² Modern Villa on 610 m² …
$1,24M
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1965 For Sale: New House in Suburbs of Bar with Stunning Views. This modern house i…
$325,325
