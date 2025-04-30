Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
295
Susanj
241
Sutomore
185
Kunje
126
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 231 property total found
2 bedroom house in Misici, Montenegro
TOP TOP
2 bedroom house
Misici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
A 74m2 one-storey house is for sale in the suburb of Bar. The total area of the plot is 258 …
$75,975
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious house with a total area of ​​200 m2 on a plot of 354 m2. The house has a ground f…
$278,876
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$248,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
D3-333. Great villa with your own beachFor sale a big villa with total area of 450m2. It has…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 216 m²
For sale 3-storey family house with a large plot of land in Stary Bar, Barska opshtina. Hou…
$395,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bjelisi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House in Bjelisi The house area is 210 m2 and the plot area is 775 m2. House plan: …
$310,905
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
HOUSE WITH SEA VIEW IN BLIZIKUCE VILLAGE:House area: 249 m2Plot area: 547 m2Bedrooms: 4Bathr…
$361,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
The villa is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in good waters 50 meters from t…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Zaljevo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zaljevo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-816. House in Bar, TombaFor sale  The house is located in the town of Tomba, it is about…
$417,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
In a quiet village, remote 10 km from the bar, a mini-complex (not a hotel) is sold, consist…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A cozy one -story house is sold in the picturesque area of ​​Shushan City Bar. This house co…
$137,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
We present you with an exceptional opportunity to purchase a new house in Cool Uval, Bar, wh…
$125,209
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with a total area of ​​450 m2 on a plot of 300 m2 in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Ri…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Family house on a spacious plot in Bjelisi, Bar - two-storey house 128m2 + terraces 37m2 -…
$347,774
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
This cozy house, located in the charming coastal town of Sutomore, boasts a spacious living …
$222,815
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautifully decorated house for sale in Polje, near the river Rekovac. The house consists of…
$194,675
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
House of 200 m2 on a plot with a total area of ​​631 m2 in Dobra Voda. House layout. Large g…
$302,828
Leave a request
4 room house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 room house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Two legal houses are located in Susanj, 600 meters from the sea There are two buildings on t…
$132,378
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Excellent house for sale in Shushan, Bar Riviera. House of 180 m2 is located on a plot of…
$212,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 143 m²
New house with sea view in Bar, Green Belt 250,000 euros. For sale is a brand new house (…
$259,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Area 20 000 m²
Earth in Montenegro is sold. A site with a sea view and to the old city in the old bar. …
$15
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Houses with a pool in Montenegro in the process of construction: the villas are in a mini-…
$325,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sold: Villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house with a garden with stunning mountain views in the town of Bar, Shushan dist…
$178,452
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A two-story villa with a pool on the coast in Utjeha is for sale. The area of the villa i…
$1,79M
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
A unique offer for business! We present to you an excellent investment opportunity in th…
$331,632
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
ID-1765 Spacious two-storey house in the very center of Bar for sale Location: Bar, cent…
$706,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
For sale new Villa in Shushani district Green Belt, total area of 360 m2, three floors, grou…
$503,616
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2004 For sale is a three-story house located in the Polje area, near Mexico School. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Villa for sale in Bar, Popovichi district. The area of the house is 216 m2, the area of the…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Bar Municipality

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go