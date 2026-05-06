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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe ramat aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,87M
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5
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ID: 38373
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    2364, 13

About the complex

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Exclusive – Luxury apartment An exceptional apartment, designed with attention to detail and combining quality, comfort and state-of-the-art technology. 5 pieces 2 master bedrooms 160 m2 + 17 m2 terrace 2 parking spaces 1 cellar High-end services: • Luxury Dada cuisine • Rimadesio aluminum and glass doors • Poliform placards • Miele appliances • Steam furnaces V-Zug • Complete home automation system • Daikin Air Conditioning (extended system) • Electrical blinds and curtains connected to home automation • Boffi bath tubs • Jacuzzi Villeroy & Boch • Built-in speakers + pre-equipment for audio system • Electrolux central vacuum • Architectural lighting Building with 24/7 caretaker, gym, pool and more Price: 11 800 000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe ramat aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,87M
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