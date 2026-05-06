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Residential quarter A 2 minutes de la mer proche royal beach

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
;
11
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ID: 38634
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaYarkon, 18

About the complex

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Two minutes from the sea, near the Royal Beach. 3 rooms of 70 m2 renovated with parking, elevator, bright and quiet. Ideal foot-to-earth. PHOTO NUMBER 6 EXPERIENCE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A 2 minutes de la mer proche royal beach
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
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